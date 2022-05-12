To the editor: On May 16, Lee will hold its annual town election.
Voters will have three Select Board candidates on the ballot, and one person will be added to the board for three years. No matter who is chosen, I hope that he/she realizes the importance of that seat. It’s not for the fame or glory, and definitely not for the money. It’s for the purpose of directing our town to remain the wonderful place it is and has become over the years. It’s for making not just the easy and fun decisions, but the hard decisions as well, even if not the most popular decisions.
In addition to the offices on the ballot, there are three questions.
Question 1, which is nonbinding, has no direct effect on any of the ROR decisions, but is rather an opinion poll. There is no right or wrong answer.
Question 2, which is binding, would eliminate our current system of representatives attending and voting at town meetings on behalf of their districts, and open those town meetings up to all registered voters in the town. Representative government, which is another form of open town meeting, was instituted in 1968 for the reason that the town was being governed by fewer voters who showed up to the town meetings, and the proponents hoped to increase attendance and more informed representation in deciding issues for the whole town. In my opinion, it’s worked well for Lee for the last 54 years. Most reps are responsible enough and knowledgeable enough to understand meeting warrants and put time into understanding the issues before they get to town meeting. If you believe Lee has been a good place to live for the last 54 years, I believe that our representative form of government has had a hand in that. A real problem with overturning this form of government is that we can never get it back should we want to, under the present state legislation. I urge the voters to vote no on question 2.
Question 3, which is binding, is merely a reversal of a General Law which the town accepted back in 2020, which is no longer needed. With the acceptance of the Community Preservation Act, this water infrastructure surcharge is no longer necessary. I would urge a yes vote.
However you feel about the candidates and the questions, please vote.
Patty Carlino, Lee
The writer is chairwoman of the Lee Select Board.