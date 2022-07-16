To the editor: Speaking of fireworks, all the flashing, banging and awe that accompanied Independence Day may be just the metaphor we need at this time to help us further our understandings of the subtle contradictions and resulting differences that have once again divided our people and country.
I remember as a young child accompanying my parents to my first fireworks celebration and how I was overwhelmed by experiences that quite simply went beyond my limited ability to understand. None of my life’s experiences to date could have even begun to resolve the physical contradictions I was witnessing: overpowering, eruptions of light and fire with thunderous bangs and pressure waves all of which were somehow encased within the self-perceived, two-dimensional space immediately in front of me. It was as unreal. And nothing my family could say or do could provide the explanations and assurances I needed; nothing they could say or do could help me comprehend fully the complex, three-dimensional world of width and depth and height, of measurement and time and distance, that made up their world.
So it was that, in the absence of comprehensive understanding and all it entails, one first experienced conflict: the child sensed the immediate, existential threat while the adult, with lifelong experiences and learning as well technological expertise, sensed something else — something unknown to the child.
So there I was, and but for the God-given will within each of us, there I would have remained, manifestly trapped by my own limited understandings, the confusion and fear being fostered, and the irrational beliefs they urged upon me.
I guess it took several years of those fearful fireworks celebrations before I got accustomed to them, and several additional years of guided learning and reflection before I was able to comprehend in full the world my parents — and I — were living in.
Considered in this light, what can we make of the subtle but real contradictions and resulting differences that once again are dividing our people? I suggest that this uncertainty that we experience now has happened before — that we as a people and culture have addressed them to the limits of our ability. It’s time to do so again.
So I ask: We see, hear, feel, taste and smell, but do we understand? We learn, but do we understand?
Algird Sunskis, Lanesborough