To the editor: As an alum of Mount Greylock Regional School, former faculty and head of community engagement at Williams, and a longtime advocate for racial healing, I was troubled to hear the report about serious racial, ethnic, and gender bias at Mount Greylock. ("How does bias show up in Mount Greylock Regional School District? A new report examines the question.," Eagle, Oct. 19.)
Williams is well-positioned to help ameliorate the racial and gender acrimony there, especially through the Williams Center at Mount Greylock, now 15 years old. With extra funding from the College, the Williams Center could offer various resources, first of all from Multicultural BRIDGE in south County.
A strategy worth considering: At Stanford University I led a cross-campus effort to organize small interracial dialogue groups in every dorm, chiefly for first-year students. Facilitated by trained educators, several dozen dialogue groups, each held weekly for about 10 weeks, helped to diminish racial bias incidents at Stanford and seemed to foster a more racially conscious climate on campus. Might it be feasible for all students at Mount Greylock to take part in such a weekly dialogue group for a term, even as a requirement for graduation? It just might make a real difference in helping to prepare our young citizens with the awareness and tools they will need to help overcome the systemic injustices that threaten the survival of our democracy.
Stewart Burns, North Adams
The writer is a professor of ethical and creative leadership at Union Institute & University.