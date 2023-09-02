Letter: A mission update on Berkshire Health System's DEI efforts

To the editor: One year ago, I took on the role of Berkshire Health System’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) officer.
In this position, I serve as a representative of our entire community, including our system’s 4,000 employees, our county’s 125,000 residents and our more than 130,000 unique patients. It is both a privilege and a solemn responsibility to be leading this work at BHS as we continue our journey to adopt DEI as the lens through which we examine everything we do.
Over the past year, I am proud that we have been laying the foundations of an infrastructure that will advance health equity for all future generations of Berkshire County residents, not just this one. Breaking down systemic racism and removing health inequities is not a quick fix that can be accomplished simply with a can-do attitude. Advancing DEI is generational work, and creating lasting change takes careful planning, dedicated time, resources, transparency and accountability.
Looking ahead, I am excited to build on the relationships we have been hard at work cultivating throughout the county and to see some of our most recent efforts to create a more welcoming and equitable community come to life. In the coming months, you will hear much more about our plans to break down barriers to accessing care in North County with the reopening of inpatient services at the new North Adams Regional Hospital. You will also learn more about our efforts to ensure safe, equitable and respectful healing environments for all of our patients, visitors and staff through our BHS Community Code of Conduct, which we will be announcing later this fall.
As we continue to proactively engage with our community on these complex topics, we know we must develop relationships built on trust and mutual understanding. I encourage everyone to engage with us by attending events, participating in our discussions and asking questions to collaborate and build more bridges to care. It is only by fostering relationships and open dialogues that we can understand how to better serve the needs of our community and ensure BHS is a place where everyone is treated with compassion, dignity and respect.
Charles Redd, Dalton
The writer is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Berkshire Health System, and is also a registered nurse.