Letter: A modest proposal for squeamish publishing houses

To the editor: Thank you for Jeffrey Herman's interesting commentary about "sensitivity reads" that current book publishing uses to make sure nobody is made uncomfortable by what they read.
As someone who has spent his professional life in book publishing, it seems that the industry has abandoned its ethics by requiring authors to toe a cultural — and political — line that may well be inimical to their narratives. But there is an easy solution: Just program a chatbot to take out any offensive words or ideas — no need to hire someone who can actually read. And come to think of it, why not get the chatbot to write the book in the first place?
The AI will know how to keep the text trouble-free — saves all kinds of difficulties. Cheaper, too.
Peter Matson, Washington