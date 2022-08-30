To the editor: As an associate professor of screen scoring at Berklee College of Music, as well as a resident of Lenox, I feel compelled to respond to some of the comments made by Jeremy Yudkin in his recent appraisal of the 90th birthday tribute concert for John Williams. ("Music review: At Tanglewood, a weekend filled with tributes to Beethoven, John Williams," Eagle, Aug. 22.)
Mr. Yudkin flatly states that Maestro Williams has made a career out of plagiarizing other composers while making a handsome living at the same time. This in and of itself is both incorrect and insulting. I teach a course at Berklee (post-Romantic scoring techniques) where we analyze the music of 20th-century greats such as Bartok, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and others while making a note of their impact on film score composers.
Yes, I can show you myriad examples of preexisting concert works that I’m sure had an influence on some of John Williams’ scores, but I challenge Mr. Yudkin to open up any of Maestro Williams’ scores and show me (and your readers) real examples of plagiarism. If Mr. Yudkin suggests that being influenced by the aforementioned and other composers from earlier eras should be regarded as plagiarism, then you’d have to apply that label to the likes of Tchaikovsky, Mahler, Strauss and hundreds of others. I’d say John Williams would be in pretty good company.
However, I think the most egregious comments made by Mr. Yudkin in his article is questioning whether or not Maestro Williams is “a serious and compelling composer.” John Williams needs no defense in this area, and to even make that allusion shows both Mr. Yudkin’s lack of knowledge of the breadth of the maestro’s work as well as a total lack of propriety in terms of the meaning of the event. John Williams has not only established himself as a pivotal figure in the history of American culture, he’s earned the right to have tens of thousands of ardent fans celebrate his lifetime milestone together.
George Oldziey, Lenox
