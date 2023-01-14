Letter: A mysterious, irritating problem continues in Dalton

To the editor: Three years ago, while out for my regular walks around town, I began to occasionally suffer attacks of burning eyes and nostrils. The effect was identical to what happens when I chop onions.
I couldn't figure out what was causing the problem or locate the source, as these attacks happened at random and in different parts of the center and east ends of town.
I had a letter to the editor published asking if others had suffered similar attacks and received two positive responses. I thus know that it isn't just me and my allergies. Because of the randomness and the minor irritation, I let the matter slide. I'm well aware that our town lacks the resources to deal with something like this.
A recent Saturday was different. I was making an after-dinner dash to Home Depot, and as I rounded the sharp curve by the Dalton Post Office, the cab of my truck filled with an invisible cloud of gas. I was instantly blinded and gasping for breath. My eyelids, nostrils and mouth were on fire. The pain was such that I didn't have the sense to roll down the window, and it wasn't until I got to Home Depot and opened the door that I got any relief. When a Daltonian says "thank God for the fresh air in Pittsfield," you know there is something very wrong in Dalton.
I believe someone or something is occasionally releasing into the environment industrial-sized amounts of chlorine or some similar chemical. The fact that I suffered chemical burns (it still hurts to blink) indicates that the problem has gone from nuisance to negligence. I don't know what the town can do. I know that our chronically underfunded and understaffed Police Department hasn't the resources to investigate this. Perhaps we need to involve the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. But we need to do it soon before someone is permanently blinded and/or has a fatal crash.
Thomas King, Dalton