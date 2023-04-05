Letter: A new tool to address housing needs in West Stockbridge is on the town meeting warrant

To the editor: I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for my Select Board colleagues for their support in putting Article 41, regarding the West Stockbridge Affordable Housing Trust, on the annual town meeting warrant.
Their dedication to providing affordable housing options for our community is truly commendable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such passionate and driven colleagues.
The importance of this article cannot be overstated, particularly when it comes to the ability of seniors to age in place. As we all know, the cost of living in our community continues to rise, making it increasingly difficult for those on fixed incomes to maintain their homes and stay in the neighborhoods they love. The creation of an affordable housing trust will help to address this issue by providing funding and support for the development of new affordable housing units and other forms of housing assistance.
Again, I want to thank each of them for their unwavering commitment to our community and for their efforts to make West Stockbridge a place where everyone can thrive. I look forward to working together to see this important initiative through to completion.
Andy Potter, West Stockbridge
The writer is a West Stockbridge Select Board member.