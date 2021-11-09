To the editor: I vividly remember in 1945, when I was 15, a conversation between my parents.
My mother said to my father, who was something of a left-leaning political gadfly, "George, you must stop this. If you write any more letters to the editor, we will not have a friend left in Corning."
Needless to say, he continued to write, and died beloved by all. Hence this letter.
I write to tell my fellow Berkshirites to rejoice. Hope is not lost. Time continues to heal all wounds, and wound all heels. Imperfect people continue to make mistakes, but they are seldom fatal. The thousand-year Reich lasted fewer than 20. The Roman Empire, and its countless imitations, are mostly gone. We are currently being tested by a new set of madmen. For the moment, they appear to be winning. Therefore, it is time for those of us who remain relatively sane to change our tactics. We have been demonizing Donald Trump and his enablers. That is playing his/their game. If we think that continuing the same behavior will obtain different results, we are as mad as he/they are.
Instead, I have a modest proposal in mind. Let's begin to laugh at them. Let's feel sorry for them. Let's ridicule them cheerfully. I suspect that in the light of sanity they will wither.
Margaret Dietemann, Great Barrington