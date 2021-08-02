To the editor: It was just a random Thursday evening (July 22 to be exact), but to me, downtown Pittsfield felt more like a destination town than it had in a long time.
In addition to Tanglewood in the City playing at the Common, I happened upon fabulous live music by the Kashmir Souls Trio at Mission Restaurant, al fresco dining at several more North Street restaurants and parklets, and patrons that I could see dining indoors at others still. There were hot rods on display along the sidewalks, our weekly Park Square Peace Vigil, people biking by and dinging their bells, families going to a movie or simply strolling.
This was not some coordinated effort or planned event — it’s what happens when walkable destinations and events activate street life up and down a corridor. Imagine what it would look like if more of us locals turn out every week and left our cynicism on the couch. Yes, you can find a place to park (and it’s free). Yes, you can safely walk, bike or drive downtown. Yes, you can find good activities to do here. Yes, you can make your city stronger from the ground up.
Let’s do it again next week.
Nicholas Russo, Pittsfield