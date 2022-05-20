To the editor: For those who can’t or don’t want to delay the first mowing of their lawn, I suggest that you consider raising your mower to 4 inches or higher.
I support the No Mow May concept to allow spring flowers to flourish, but I have one section of lawn that grows too fast and lush to delay mowing any longer. My mower can’t handle it when it’s too long.
This past week, I mowed this section at 4 inches (highest my mower will go), and the higher blades missed most of the vast array of low-growing wildflowers in the section I had to mow. These include my wild strawberry flowers, which later will yield sweet berries, and the wide array of white, purple and yellow flowers sprinkled about.
So, let’s all consider ways to keep wildflowers blooming in our yards to help pollinators thrive (and the songbirds who in turn eat them). A better environment begins at home.
Laurie Gaherty, Dalton