To the editor: Carole Owens writes a column based on historical facts, which always compels me to save them.
Her remarks about the value of the knowledge she gives us provides so many reference points for understanding the past but also the future. I am confident that I am not alone in my eagerness to read her words.
It is seldom that one has this opportunity for reflection and education at the same time. I am always gratified by lingering over the column and maybe printing it out or forwarding the link to someone I know will be as fascinated as I am.
For years, I thought about phoning Carole and thanking for her wonderful efforts. So finally not long ago I did call and express sincere admiration and gratitude for her work. I think all of you who read this and identify with my sentiments should write to The Eagle and tell them to continue publishing Carole as long as she is putting this interesting material out to all of us.
A note of appreciation is always welcomed. Thank you, Carole. Keep up the good work.
Bobbie Hallig, Mount Washington