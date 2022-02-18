To The editor: I believe many reading Clarence Fanto's column ("Misstep or scandal, Lanesborough must repair damage done by hiring of town administrator’s fiancee," Eagle, Feb. 12) will not understand the differences for the two salaries discussed in the article.
The $44,000 is the compensation for someone working five hours a day, four days a week, 50 weeks a year — or $44 per hour.
The $55,000 compensation is for an employee who will be working eight hours a day, five days a week, 48 weeks a year — or $28.65 an hour.
John Hickey, Lanesborough