To the editor: Madison, Wis., a capital city and university town, has a novel approach to pedestrian safety as it forces the walker to get involved.
They have buckets of two-foot-long yellow flags on both sides of a crossing. To ensure their own safety, pedestrians take a flag from the bucket, wave it mightily before beginning to cross and continue to do so until they land safely on the other side, depositing it in the other bucket. It's inexpensive and gets everyone involved.
Just a thought to add to our dialogue.
Dick Magenis, Sheffield