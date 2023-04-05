Letter: A perspective from a neighboring town on Great Barrington's liquor license saga

To the editor: I have been following the story about Great Barrington considering their final liquor license.
Personally, I have no stake or any say in the issue, as I am not a resident of Great Barrington, but the actions of the Select Board and much of their reasoning seems quixotic to me.
First, they denied the license to Patel’s Shell gas station, reasoning in part that it might contribute to drinking and driving. This seems a silly assertion. After all, what would make one more likely to purchase alcohol and open it in the car at a gas station than at a package store or grocery? After a point, we need to rely upon people to exercise good judgment relative to the consumption of alcohol.
More recently, they have twice denied the final license to Price Chopper. ("Great Barrington denies beer and wine license to Price Chopper/Market 32 for second time," Eagle, March 28.) My husband and I live in Glendale and most often shop at the Big Y in Lee, which also does not offer alcohol. For alcohol purchases, we often stop at Nejaime's in Stockbridge, which is on the way to the store. The two grocers are equidistant from our residence (Price Chopper is 6.3 miles away and the Big Y 6.4 miles). If the Price Chopper did offer alcohol, we would be more inclined to do one-stop shopping in Great Barrington.
While I understand that there is some trepidation on the part of existing license holders that this might cut into their existing trade, that would always be the case regardless of who gains the license. In some ways for the existing holders, the gas station would have been a preferable recipient.
Since I am not a resident of Great Barrington, I can’t attend the meetings or offer my views officially. I would nonetheless urge the Select Board to reconsider their decision. Particularly given the approaching lease renewal for Price Chopper, and their stated intention of renovating the store to Price Chopper’s Market 32 brand, granting them the license makes good sense for all involved. That said, renovations take time and planning, and Price Chopper would need to know whether they need to a lot space in the new design for alcohol sales. For that reason, I would hope the Select Board would address the disposition of the final license sooner rather than later.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale