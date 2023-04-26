<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: A plea for a tree in Great Barrington

To the editor: I am a living tree in the heart of Great Barrington. I am tall and strong but lately have gained a lot of attention not for my majestic self but rather for a divisive sign on my trunk.

As we have just passed Earth Day, we should be celebrating the magic of nature and its eternal beauty. I am particularly bothered by the children driving by and asking their parents what that sign says. Those children should be gazing at me in wonderment and questioning how old I am or how tall I am. Yes, the owner has the right to put this sign up, but they also have an obligation of kindness and civility to their fellow man — especially children.

I was most likely born during a previous ownership or just by the wind spreading my seeds from a parent tree. I am not political, so please restore my trunk to its natural beauty and let me wave in friendship to all the children driving by.

Jack Cowles, Great Barrington

