Letter: A plea for a tree in Great Barrington

To the editor: I am a living tree in the heart of Great Barrington. I am tall and strong but lately have gained a lot of attention not for my majestic self but rather for a divisive sign on my trunk.
As we have just passed Earth Day, we should be celebrating the magic of nature and its eternal beauty. I am particularly bothered by the children driving by and asking their parents what that sign says. Those children should be gazing at me in wonderment and questioning how old I am or how tall I am. Yes, the owner has the right to put this sign up, but they also have an obligation of kindness and civility to their fellow man — especially children.
I was most likely born during a previous ownership or just by the wind spreading my seeds from a parent tree. I am not political, so please restore my trunk to its natural beauty and let me wave in friendship to all the children driving by.
Jack Cowles, Great Barrington