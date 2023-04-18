Letter: A plea for cell tower safety

To the editor: Thank you for the plea of safety. ("Our Opinion: Lenox cell tower opponents should acknowledge public safety claims cut both ways," Eagle, March 25.)
It is important to reliably connect 911 in emergencies and to also draft responsible bylaws. Lenox Police assured us that police, fire and ambulance communicate well in Lenox using a unique radio frequency. Many towns in the Berkshires are connected 24/7 via this reliable radio network according to dispatchers.
We collected data in Lenox reviewing cellphone gaps and found excellent Verizon service where AT&T was poor, vice-versa, or where T-Mobile was best with all others lacking. Residents choosing landlines have the best ability to call 911 and be located. Cellphone 911 calls travel over a network, with the location not always available to the dispatcher.
The question is, how to safely address gaps?
Placing antennae 200 feet from your home is simply not smart. Ask the families in Pittsfield who are in litigation with their Board of Health what they think. Towers more than 200 feet tall when situated at a distance over 1,640 feet from homes, schools and offices can safely supply coverage needed for calls.
Fifth-generation cell technology, or 5G, is currently being rolled out as a separate frequency range that encompasses many wave spectrums, and concern from citizens is about the nonthermal millimeter spectrum and its effect on pollinators, the environment and humans. The Federal Communications Commission’s radiation guidelines continue to be based on outdated thermal heating effects determined long before nonthermal millimeter (5G) was introduced. Studies of 4G confirmed nonthermal can harm living organisms. Are you saying this is not a concern for Lenox?
The World Health Organization's EMF Project has not reviewed the science since 1994. In contrast, the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer determined RF radiation as a Class 2B “possible” carcinogen in 2011. Possible is not clear evidence, or probable, yet do we want to be guinea pigs?
Your concern about safety with emergency services is admirable, but there are safer alternatives such as landlines, fiberoptic and cable currently available in many areas not served by wireless.
Interested voters can discover more on towers, bylaws and 5G at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Friends Meeting House in Great Barrington (email safe@bcn.net for Zoom link).
Kathryn Levin, Sheffield
Nina Anderson, Sheffield
The writers represent the the Scientific Alliance for Education.