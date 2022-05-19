To the editor: No one gets out alive, and along the way, in this life, we all lose stuff.
We lose keys and that other sock. We lose an argument and an earring. We lose the ones we love and important positions. We lose jobs and sometimes we lose our way. That’s what community is for.
We have the blessing of living in a small community. One where we know one another. One where we can help each other. We can gather around in the good times and bad to magnify the victories and smooth over the defeats. Let’s do that.
To all who spread dissension — stop. You will need us one day. To all who spread lies or unkindness — don't do that here. We want to be better than that.
Here is an opportunity to reach out. If an incumbent lost, that means first they served the community. Thank them. Say: Thank you, that was good of you to be generous with your time and your thoughts, to make an effort. To the newly elected, thank them for being willing to try. Promise we won't whisper behind your back or snicker if you make a mistake. We will walk up, thank you for trying and share what we think without rancor.
Community. Comity. Home. Let’s start today.
Carole Owens, Stockbridge