To the editor: Recently, I had the unusual, unexpected experience of being transformed for an hour by the enchanting presentation of "Top Bananas!," a fun-loving, comical presentation by Nutshell Playhouse.
Performed on the peaceful, shaded grounds of Ventfort Hall, the players took us through distant lands, played a musical solo on a saw and tap-danced in an imaginary contest with the spoken word. Conceived by director/musician Don Jordan, the performance consistently appealed to young children. Yet much of its dialogue was designed for the young at heart, i.e., the parents and grandparents among us.
You and your children have another chance to enjoy a magical, musical world of comedy on Aug. 28 with the presentation of "Saving Jazzy" on the grounds of Ventfort Hall.
Laura N. O’Shaughnessy, Lee