To the editor: I strongly agree that something should be done about the nip litter. ("Pittsfield was considering a ban on 'nip' bottles. A group of local package store owners got together to push back," Eagle, June 13.)
It would not be fair to the package stores if they stopped selling the nips. A solution to the litter problem would be to sell the nips only to customers who return an empty bottle. The nips are small enough not to be a problem to the store.
If this works, the half-pints can be included.
Mario R. Rizzardi, Pittsfield