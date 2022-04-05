To the editor: Many thousands of years ago, visitors from outer space would have found our planet spinning and orbiting the sun with unbelievable precision.
They would have found towering mountains, cascading waterfalls, spectacular cloud formations never to be duplicated, rivers rushing to the sea, oceans teeming with life forms, and millions of species interacting, living, evolving, dying, only to give way to new forms of life. If these same visitors were to see our planet today, they would find a new species having evolved, one which has created many marvelous features made possible by the human ability to use symbols, but others fueling conflicts over the centuries costing great loss of life in every generation. Today, they would see us experiencing widespread unrest and possibly destroying ourselves and others in spite of having the ability to manifest joy and compassion.
We are so fortunate to be living on this marvelous planet. What a tragedy if we destroy our earthly home by marring it by our tendency for wanting control. Let’s learn to listen and have compassion for one another and for ourselves. Let’s surrender pride and our obsessive need to be right. Let’s appreciate that we are part of nature and learn to cooperate with her. Let’s accept that we are but one of millions of other species on our paradise of a planet and that our ways of seeing are finite and fallible. We have a choice between continuing our conventional view of reality or being open to a deeper level of reality which is within us but transcends what we’ve come to think of as normal.
Richard Markham, Adams