Letter: A power price option that all should consider

To the editor: In his Jan. 11 letter to the editor, Jimbo Doucette implies that the recent electric rate increases are a consequence of rooftop solar. ("Letter: Electric bill increases are shocking," Eagle, Jan. 11.)
Berkshire residents need to be aware of cheaper electric rate options arranged by their town managers. Many Berkshire communities, indeed most Massachusetts communities, have put in place community choice aggregation agreements. These agreements allow all residents to lock in cheaper and often greener electric rates for themselves. Dalton residents can simply go to the Dalton town website, access Dalton's community choice power supply agreement, opt-in to the agreement and lock their electric supply rate at 9.6 cents per kilowatt through January 2024 versus the 21.864 cents that Eversource currently offers. This is thanks to our town managers who had the foresight to take advantage of this program.
The program not only protects residents from volatile electricity markets but increases the amount of energy derived from renewable sources. This simple website offers electric bill relief available to all residents, regardless of income. Cheaper and greener electricity is available to all customers whether they own their home or not. Energyswitchma.gov allows residents to compare the cost of all electricity suppliers, including Eversource, to their town.
David Wasielewski, Dalton
The writer is a green infrastructure consultant and chairman of the Dalton Green Committee.