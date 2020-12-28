A powerful lesson in history
To the editor: Your superb editorial “Republicans must choose: Our country or their party” was one of the best I have read in many years of subscribing to The Eagle. And you got the history right, in asking if the current GOP would go the way of the 19th-century Whigs.
I would add one other historical fact. The Democratic party of the 1850s (like the present-day Republican party) had become beholden to its Southern, racist wing. As a consequence, Democrats (like present-day Republicans) started losing election after election in New England and across much of the North. The Democrats barely held on to the presidency in 1856 by nominating James Buchanan, from the border state of Pennsylvania, who turned out to be the most incompetent chief executive until the current occupant of the White House.
James Buchanan fiddled while secession swept across the Deep South in late 1860-61. Donald Trump met the crisis of his time — a deadly pandemic — with denial, misinformation and magical thinking. Buchanan’s failure led to a civil war that cost 750,000 American lives; Trump’s failure has cost more than 300,000 lives, and counting.
The lesson would seem to be clear: When a major American political party becomes the captive of the worst of its supporters, disaster is just around the corner.
Charles B. Dew, Williamstown