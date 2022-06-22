To the editor: We are now in a national stalemate caused by a unique historic anomaly.
A large number of our citizens believe our present government to be illegal and immoral and intend to overthrow it by force.
A large number of our citizens and citizens of other countries believe our government is worth supporting, and foreigners are enduring great hardship in an effort to gain admission to our country and eventually citizenship.
Both groups have demonized the other. To break this stalemate and end this demonization, I offer the following reasonable proposal:
1. To those who want to end our present form of government: To overthrow a democratically elected government by force is treason, and you may not do it. But you should not be forced to live in it. Therefore, you may go to live anywhere on Earth you choose with our blessing and some financial assistance to effect the move. You must not ask for repatriation for five years. But if you wish to return, you may do so with your old rights and privileges upon a meaningful promise not to use force to make the United States your ideal place.
2. To those awaiting admission to come in and eventually become citizens: Welcome. You may enjoy the same rights and obligations as all other Americans with one provision — you may not accept or request financial assistance from the federal government for five years. At that time, the U.S. Congress — both houses — must vote by simple majority to facilitate and manage all of the above.
Let us hope this will avert a looming civil war and world starvation.
Margaret Dietemann, Great Barrington