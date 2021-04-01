To the editor: Many friends and family members were surprised by my announcement 20 months ago that I was leaving my downtown Columbus, Ohio, condo for a rustic home in the Berkshires.
Both aesthetic desires and the enticement of living in one of the most progressive, best-educated states made the move a no-brainer for me.
Today, I received the fourth email in recent weeks from Ohio State Medical Center where I had my lung cancer surgery in 2014 encouraging me to come in ASAP for my COVID vaccination. Most of my friends and family of all ages in Ohio and other states have gotten their vaccinations in recent weeks, and here I sit, a 65-year-old liberal Democrat in Becket staring at yet another email from the commonwealth of Massachusetts reassuring me that I'm on a waiting list for a vaccine appointment that still does not exist.
It really is never too late to realize that assumptions about the capacities of sophisticated, elected officials and bureaucrats can prove to be incredibly naive.
Mitchell S. Gilbert, Becket