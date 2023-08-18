Letter: A rebuttal to letter-writer's critique of the Bank for International Settlements

To the editor: The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), established in 1930, is a membership organization comprising 63 central banks (and one privately owned and extremely important bank, the New York Fed).
The BIS operates through committees that recommend uniform compliance and operations procedures. The BIS does not and in fact can not mandate anything. ("Letter: A blueprint for the future monetary system," Eagle, Aug. 11.)
Currently, the BIS seeks to address a glaring operational problem: the lack of globally uniform standards for clearing and settling derivatives trades. The length of time that trades are open, varying from minutes to days, brings an unacceptable level of systemic risk. Should a counterparty fail, the ripple effect through the banking system of open trades would be catastrophic. A unified ledger system addresses these problems. The hope is that a modern digital tracking system can greatly reduce this risk.
The global derivatives market is huge and unregulated. Most derivatives trades are booked at very large “too big to fail” institutions.
Currently, the only U.S. government-mandated requirement is a quarterly report to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
A key global derivatives market is Foreign Exchange, with trading volume averaging $1.2 trillion per day. It is the most active and largest by far.
The overall derivatives market is enormous. The total notional value of derivatives holdings by U.S. banks is about $240 trillion (by contrast, the U.S. GDP is approximately $23 trillion).
Many derivatives, such as interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, trade over the counter, meaning that these trades occur without any central clearing agency or exchange. This resulting lack of transparency greatly adds to systemic risk.
Currently, there is a global sense of urgency, given recent bank failures and the revision downward of not only the credit ratings of several large regional banks but the credit rating of the U.S. Treasury. It is also worth noting that as of July 26 of this year, the largest 25 U.S. banks have lost $970 billion in deposits, the worst drop in more than 35 years.
Consequently, in my opinion, efforts to establish more uniformity in clearing and settlement particularly for unregulated derivatives transactions is important to the preservation of our global banking system.
Edward Moulin, Lenox