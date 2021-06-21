Letter: At 6, I obtained a stepfather — Army made, always a step ahead, but challenged now by dwelling in a world now dominated by "self-made men."
I was installed into a family which was to include my mother and four siblings, two of which are now deceased, one from the grim forces of suicide, the second from cancer, whose voice has ravaged many of our family members since, where tenor has not left us, who has yet to silence his song.
I never knew my dad. But I knew strength in my stepfather's words of encouragement when they were needed, and I knew laughter in my uncle's eyes any time we would get together as a family. I knew love in my husband's arms as he pushed our youngest grandchild on the swing he'd hung in our apple tree — "Papa way up high." And I had two sets of neighbors who probably never knew how much their commitment and support to me meant — and they had lived right across the street.
I never knew my dad. But I am ever so grateful to have known such treasures that I'm sure he, too, had. Find your fathers.
S. Renee Church, Pittsfield