Letter: A reminder in the skies that Mother Nature always bats last

To the editor: The uncommonly cold weather we are getting this week is because the Canadian wildfires are simulating the effect of a major volcanic eruption. ("The hazy, smoky weather is still here today. How long will this wildfire smoke from Canada hang over the Berkshires?" Eagle, June 7.)
More than 200 years ago, 1816 was known as the "year without a summer" because the volcano Mount Tambora produced the largest volcanic explosion in recorded history. Many people close to the volcano lost their lives in the event. Mount Tambora ejected so much ash and aerosols into the atmosphere that the sky darkened and the Sun was blocked from view. The ash filled the stratosphere and darkened the sun; the global temperature dropped several degrees, which was enough to kill crops, causing food shortages worldwide.
This should help us keep in mind the truism "Mother Nature bats last."
James Cawse, Pittsfield