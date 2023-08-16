To the editor: The Berkshire Art Museum’s current show "FEMALE" is a wide-ranging exhibition that offers 32 female artists the opportunity to share their unique artistic visions.
It was organized by the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Women Artists, whose stated raison d’etre is to create greater opportunities for women artists in a male-dominated art world. "FEMALE" celebrates that mission.
Unfortunately, Lauren Levato Coyne misinterpreted the title, saying “If the show is not meant to be viewed through a political lens, the title should have indicated something more bucolic or ephemeral.” ("ART REVIEW: At the Berkshire Art Museum, 'FEMALE' falls short in moving past the stereotypical motifs associated with female artists," Eagle, Aug. 10.) A fair point that the title might not have conveyed the intent inherent in the organization’s mission. However, the derogatory tone expressed by the words “bucolic” and “ephemeral” is uncalled for.
My own work, "We Are All Exploding Stars," asks us consider the Potawatomi Nation’s creation story. Robin Wall Kimmerer observes that creation stories are “a source of identity and orientation to the world. … We are inevitably shaped by them no matter how distant they may be from our consciousness.”
In this fable, “Skywoman” freefalls through a hole in the cosmos towards the rock of earth. When animals save her from crashing to her death, she returns their kindness by creating rich soil and planting and tending seeds until the brown planet turns green. Skywoman, who birthed us all, worked alongside the creatures on earth to ensure that all have plenty to eat.
In the more common creation story, the woman who birthed us all is created from man’s rib. Rather than participating in greening the planet, she is banished from the garden for eating an apple. We read “in sorrow thou shalt bring forth children; and thy desire shall be to thy husband, and he shall rule over thee.” For centuries the message “he shall rule over thee” has been used — both consciously and unconsciously — to keep women in their place.
My painting calls us to distance ourselves from a story that points fingers, punishes and belittles females. This is not something that, in Ms. Coyne’s words, “reinforces dated and stereotypical ideas.”
As artists, we expect criticism. That is what art critics are supposed to do. But here, the artworks are not reviewed at all.
I question the validity of an art review that does not actually review the art being shown. She only writes that they do not fulfill the promise that she believes the title portends.
Heather Stivison, South Dartmouth
The writer is an artist whose work is featured in the exhibit "FEMALE" currently on view at the Berkshire Art Museum.