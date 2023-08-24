Letter: A reply to Clarence Fanto's commentary on Rest of River plan

To the editor: Clarence Fanto's Aug. 18 commentary "For the Rest of River PCB cleanup agreement, facts outweigh 'alternative reality'" closed with an unexpected and disappointing "comment," which was unfortunately presented as "fact."
His statement that "the so-called 'toxic dump' actually won't be harmful or unsafe" is unsubstantiated. The public is still waiting for General Electric to prove, rather than simply contend, that their so-called "hybrid disposal approach" will be protective of our town and not leak toxins back into the river. Their second dump pre-design is now in the hands of the Environmental Protection Agency for review. Engineers reviewing the plan for the five Rest of River towns have commented that many parts of the plan are purely conceptual without the data needed to prove its safety or ability to be implemented. At this point, EPA — not GE or the courts — is in the best position to judge the appropriate level of analysis needed for selecting the best remedy for the Rest of River. They have the expertise to determine if the GE plan will be protective of human health and the environment.
At this point, GE is wielding the most weight in this battle. Towns across the nation are fighting corporations that have the upper hand in dealing with federal and state regulatory agencies. We need more people speaking up in our towns, not fewer; some heated discussions are inevitable. There is a lot of anger out there; we need to respect that. Seeking the best possible outcome is an arduous task. A lot is at stake.
Clare Lahey, Lee