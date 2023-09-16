Letter: A reply to Gene Chague's column on gun regulation

To the editor: In Gene Chague's Sept. 9 Woods and Waters column on HD.4420, his judgments on the matter of semi-automatic rifles and large capacity magazines are so ludicrous that I am compelled to challenge them. ("Gene Chague: New proposed gun control draws fire," Eagle, Sept. 8.)
First, Gene, these rifles are fed by magazines, not clips, and they hold cartridges, not bullets. A bullet is but one component of a cartridge, along with the case, primer and powder. The claim that these firearms are not generally used for hunting, skeet, trap or target shooting is demonstrably false.
The most common of these rifles are the AR-15 types, more than 24 million of which are owned by Americans, and they are legal for hunting in 38 states. Another 10 allow them with some restrictions, usually regarding magazine size and cartridge power. Depending on which caliber and ammunition is used, these rifles can harvest coyotes, rabbits, foxes, varmints, feral hogs, deer, moose, elk and black bear.
The National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio, are known as the World Series of Shooting Sports. They have been held since 1907 and to compete in a number of the different competitions, one of the rifles that is required to be used by civilian competitors is the AR-15 platform. Be careful which firearms you demonize, Gene. From World War II until the present day, the U.S. military has taken most of the popular commercial shotguns and turned them into weapons of war, complete with heat shields, bayonet mounts and extended magazine tubes, and for many years the military sniper rifles were versions of the Remington Model 700 and Winchester Model 70 bolt action rifles.
Finally, Gene, if we are going to allow 18-year-olds to join the military and possibly die on our behalf, we shouldn't be telling them what kind of rifle they can use at home.
Gary Wilk, Pittsfield