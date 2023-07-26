Letter: A reply to letter about leaving the Democratic Party

To the editor: I understand Mr. Rose’s frustration with the Democratic Party but not his reaction. ("Letter: Why I left the Democratic Party," Eagle, July 21.)
Simply put, his vote for a third party will be a vote for Donald Trump. Does he think that Trump in the White House will make the situation better? Can he give no credit to the president for what he and his team have managed to achieve? Even if it’s so much less than Mr. Rose would have liked, is it not better than what a Republican administration would have delivered?
I hope that, before the next election, Mr. Rose will look at the big picture and see what devastation he and others like him could find themselves responsible for.
Ian Hooper, Canaan, N.Y.