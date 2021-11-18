To the editor: I am writing in response to Nov. 13 letter by Albert Stern in which he expresses concern over the recent mask directive issued by the Pittsfield Board of Health.
I share the worry that it may fall to business owners or their employees to ask that customers wear masks if they fail to do so upon entering the establishment. It is hoped that customers will willingly comply with the directive, which is in effect in many other municipalities, because of the overwhelming evidence that high-quality masks may greatly reduce the risk of transmitting or acquiring COVID-19. This is true even for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection. While these people are less likely to acquire COVID-19 infection, immunity in either case wanes with time, and no vaccine is 100 percent effective.
Mr. Stern understandably is concerned that he knows of no meaningful metric that supports this directive. I do not know what data the Board of Health used, but many health entities use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for guidance in this regard. As Mr. Stern correctly points out, there has been a spike in recent new infections in Berkshire County. The CDC metric of 281.73 new cases per 100,000 residents in Berkshire County over the past seven days is very close to the daily number of 37/100,000 new cases Mr. Stern mentions. According to the CDC criterion (more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days), Berkshire County is a community of high viral transmission. The CDC strongly recommends that "everyone in Berkshire County should wear a mask in public indoor settings." I believe we should all be gratified that the BOH's mask directive is consistent with this evidence-based CDC recommendation. By the small effort of wearing a mask in stores, we provide protection for our fellow shoppers and the even more vulnerable employees who are in the store for many hours and face dozens of shoppers.
Appropriately, Mr. Stern would like to know if there is a metric provided that indicates when mask directives can be lifted. Many public health experts use the CDC criterion of "low" transmission (fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days) as indicating that masking directives may be lifted. We can achieve this benchmark if we all wear masks in indoor public places and if all eligible residents get vaccinated.
Charles I. Wohl, M.D., Lenox