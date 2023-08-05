Letter: A reply to letter about Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision

To the editor: I'm glad to respond to Brian Barnett's July 26 letter to the editor criticizing the Supreme Court's 303 Creative v. Elenis decision. ("Letter: Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision was a win for discrimination.")
The ruling said that a web designer did not have to promote messages with which she disagreed — in this case, same-sex weddings. It would be like compelling conscientious objectors to promote a pro-war message. Barnett said 303 Creative "hadn't been sanctioned by Colorado for denial of service." That is because the case was a pre-enforcement challenge, a common legal strategy. Barnett states Lorie did not have standing. But even the appellate court that ruled against her granted her standing. Barnett questioned whether Lorie would deny service to adulterers, the divorced or unwed mothers. Of course she would serve them, just as she would — and has — served LGBTQ persons. She is willing to serve all people. But she is not willing to promote all messages. It would be like forcing atheists to promote religion.
The New Republic criticized Lorie and her counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom, writing “It looks like Smith and her attorneys have, perhaps unwittingly, invented a gay couple in need of a wedding website."
ADF responded on its website: “The claim comes from an inquiry that Lorie received on her website in September 2016" (the day after she filed her lawsuit) "from someone who self-identified as 'Stewart.' This person requested Lorie design custom graphics for a same-sex wedding. Lorie did not respond … because a Colorado law … made it illegal for Lorie (to) 'directly or indirectly to publish ... any ... communication' saying she could not create websites celebrating same sex weddings.”
The magazine contacted "Stewart," who said he had never submitted the form. ADF responded: “The New Republic implied we had fabricated their request. That is false ... and … nonsensical. As a liberal Supreme Court commentator" (no fan of the case) "said: 'The allegation makes no sense. Why fabricate the request after, rather than before, the complaint is filed? And why make the fraud so easy to detect?'"
Lorie filed her suit because she didn’t want to be punished or sued because she wouldn’t promote a message with which she disagrees. She wouldn’t want Satanists coerced to promote virtue. She wants freedom of expression for all.
Robin Greenspan, Becket