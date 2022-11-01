To the editor: After reading Phil Gilardi’s inflammatory letter ("Letter: Why I oppose Lenox's new cell tower bylaw pitch," Eagle, Oct. 15.) urging citizens to attend town meeting and vote down a new wireless bylaw, I wondered if he and I were at the same meeting and wished he’d done some fact-checking first.
Planning Board members are trying to accomplish the impossible: threading the needle and rewriting a wireless facilities zoning bylaw to provide cellphone coverage and capacity, a dire need in town and source of fear for some.
Neighbors along East Street and the Dale can’t make an emergency call when they need police or fire assistance. Summer visitors can’t use their cellphones to find a place to eat or sleep, like the Wisconsin family with a daughter at Boston University Tanglewood Institute whom I met on the sidewalk.
Mr. Gilardi recommends that Lenox citizens stick with the current bylaw. What’s wrong with that? The Planning Board is still debating siting standards, and searching for feasible, suitable locations. The reference to a tower 150 feet to your home or mine intentionally stirs up flames of fear for citizens concerned about cell towers.
Mr. Gilardi says the existing bylaw protects “residential areas by limiting cell towers to commercial and industrial zoned areas” — except it doesn’t. It pinpoints five residentially zoned lots clustered along the bypass, which might seem commercial or industrial to him but are not.
While he recommends a no vote unless the new bylaw can protect residential areas to “an equal degree as the existing bylaw,” those five parcels mentioned above don’t meet the Federal Communications Commission standard, according to recent court cases. And they won’t protect the town from an unwanted tower application, a dead end with undesirable or worse siting consequences.
He fails to note that both the new and existing bylaws contain similar purposes and regulatory constraints: “providing for adequate Personal Wireless Service Facilities and Towers to be developed” while regulating “consistent with The Telecommunications Act of 1996,” and the necessity, like it or not, to “comply with FCC regulations,” which are technically and legally complex.
To suggest that the new bylaw is “being written” to thwart a suit by a resident objecting to a tower near their front yard is puzzling and downright insulting. Board members spend countless hours reading pertinent documents and inviting and listening closely to public comments. Which chair you sit in seems to determine what you hear at a meeting.
Kate McNulty-Vaughan, Lenox
The writer is a member of the Lenox Planning Board seeking to express her own personal viewpoint and not that of the board.