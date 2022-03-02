To the editor: I was dismayed by the recent letter regarding school masking (“Don't overlook teachers' perspectives in school masking debate,” Eagle, Feb. 24).
The author’s first claim that “In all this discussion about student masking, one group of people has, as usual, not been considered: teachers” is not true. In fact, it was teacher unions in many districts throughout the country that slowed the process of getting children back in school. In my Catholic high school, where we did not have a union, we did what needed to be done to get our 800 boys back in the building for the entire 2020-21 school year while public schools fretted about including everyone in the discussion. We went to work, old and young, healthy and health-compromised.
The author’s second point about teachers being subject to illnesses passed to them by students is true. I caught many illnesses in my 40-year career, especially at the beginning. It’s one of the risks of the job. All jobs have risks, such as falling from a ladder or being abused by angry patrons. If a teacher can’t accept that risk, perhaps some other job with less exposure to people is more appropriate.
Next, because the author doesn’t “know of any emotional problems with masking” doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Looking at a single photo of children is not how we evaluate their emotional health. It doesn’t take a scientist to tell us that we are missing some nonverbal communication when we are wearing masks. We occasionally don’t even recognize people that we know.
Last, and most troubling, was the statement that teachers’ health is of paramount importance. No, that’s not it. Educating students is.
Kevin Kavanah, Great Barrington