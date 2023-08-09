Letter: A reply to letter-writer's concerns on drama in West Stockbridge

To the editor: Perhaps if Michael Lawrence would like to see the “drama” end (“Letter: Disheartened by ongoing drama in West Stockbridge,” Eagle, July 26), he should refrain from adding to it by writing letters that falsely state my thoughts about the town my family has lived in and operated two businesses in for more than four decades.
My comments were directed to the Planning Board, pure and simple. Facts matter.
Mr. Lawrence in December attended the last meeting out of a total of five, but he decides to share his opinions of me now. During those meetings, and previous meetings about this situation in the last three years, traffic noise didn’t come up, so stop deflecting from the real issue. Since the toll booths were removed, the Mass Pike has been quieter as trucks are not slamming on their Jake brakes to pay the tolls. Those who have lived here long enough know this.
Since he questions my contributions to West Stockbridge, perhaps he missed two well-placed articles that I secured in The Washington Post and The Boston Globe, with a combined readership of 71.1 million, showcasing West Stockbridge and various businesses and how our little town has just as much to offer as others around the Berkshires. Are other residents asked about their business and marketing plans to justify living here and be respected? This is, after all, our home.
And while we are at it, perhaps the business and marketing plan that should be reconsidered is the one from the business that thinks it is acceptable to have amplified bass and drums disrupt the lives of people living next door. He claims they have gone above and beyond to mitigate noise, yet the disruptive low-frequency noise continues to escape their building and into ours. Here’s a novel idea: Perhaps that business should fully soundproof their building and their supporters should stop gaslighting and trolling my family and myself for seeking relief.
To use the letter-writer's words, it is hurtful and insulting to have to fight so hard for the simple rights to peaceful enjoyment of our home and businesses.
Truc Nguyen, West Stockbridge
The writer is co-owner of Truc Orient Express in West Stockbridge.