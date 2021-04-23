To the editor: Recently there was a suggestion to transform the Berkshire Mall into a satellite campus for UMass Amherst, which would allow Berkshire County residents to earn a bachelor's degree in a conveniently located spot. ("Letter: An idea that reimagines Berkshire Mall as a boon to Berkshire higher education," Eagle, April 20.)
As part of the state university system, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has options for traditional and residential students on our main campus in North Adams and has a satellite campus on the ground floor of the 1Berkshire building in downtown Pittsfield.
The Pittsfield campus is home to MCLA's degree completion program designed for adult learners. Most students in this program are part-time and go to class one night per week with online work in between the class sessions. Graduates from Berkshire Community College and those returning to school after several years find this program helps balance work and family demands with their studies.
Since 2015, 138 residents from Berkshire County and the surrounding areas have accomplished their goal of earning a bachelor's degree while attending classes in Pittsfield. My office is currently located in Pittsfield. I'm happy to provide tours and speak to anyone interested in earning their degree.
Barbara Emanuel, Pittsfield
The writer is director of the division of graduate and continuing education programs at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.