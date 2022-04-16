To the editor: As I write on Maundy Thursday, I find it appropriate to respond to Mr. Neil McLeod's recent letter regarding the boring and uninspiring religious experiences he finds in the church today which causes him to stay home. ("Letter: How houses of worship can be more welcoming," Eagle, April 2.)
The one thing that we all need to remember is that there are Christian core beliefs and practices which can never be changed, which is why we are Christians in the first place. These may not always be presented or shared in an entertaining manner as we would like, but then as people of faith we are attending a worship service not visiting a movie theater where a blockbuster film packs them in and a boring movie sends them home again. If such were the case, then church would simply be a club.
Are we loyal to Christ and His message or are we fair-weather Christians? Perhaps, alongside praying outdoors in nature, Mr. McLeod could pray with other fellow Christians, for the power of prayer can do wonderful things to help people. Mr. McLeod may not realize this, but he is wanted and needed in the church and vice versa.
The Rev. Dan Daniels, Williamstown