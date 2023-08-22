Letter: A response to Clarence Fanto's column on Rest of River controversy

To the editor: Clarence Fanto’s Aug. 17 column about friction between pro- and anti-dump forces in Berkshire County is generally fair.
“Alternative realities,” as he puts it, have no place in the discussion.
I write to shed some light on three statements in the article. First, that the Rest of the River Municipal Committee “filed legal briefs to support the settlement plan it mediated between GE and the EPA.” The moving spirit for the mediation has been, from the beginning, John Bickerman. He was hired jointly by General Electric and the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s true that the ROR committee was part of the mediation. Then again, so were a half-dozen other parties. The pact itself (I mean the settlement) is between GE and EPA.
The federal Environmental Appeals Board disposed of most of the cleanup controversies in January 2018. However, it remanded an issue back to the regional EPA, asking for clarity about their reasons for preferring exclusively off-site dumping of PCB-tainted materials. Instead of responding in the affirmative as they were asked to do, the EPA regional administrators simply changed their minds to allow local dumping. Almost certainly, this was because of the mediation, which, remember, was confidential. There is no public record of it. As a result, their reasons (and I assume that some of them are probably sound) for wanting to disallow local dumping were mooted. It is this change of heart, based on nonbinding mediation, which has so discouraged the local community. A lawsuit against a federal agency is no easy matter. When Bob Jones says “the damage has been done,” he is on firm ground.
My third comment is about the reasoning of the First Circuit Court of Appeals, quoted approvingly in the article. The court asserts that a local dump will “more quickly” address “the risks associated with PCB contamination.” Let us allow that this is probably true. But let us also remember that "quick" is a value, "cost" is a value and "convenience" is a value. These values, which are not rights, must be measured against the property rights and the civil rights of the people who will be most affected, should the dump come to be. Many, and probably most, of the citizens of Lee feel that the process by which this proposal was reached has been anti-democratic. I am among them.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee