To the editor: Sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga attempted to cast doubt on my ability to manage salaries at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction. ("Letter: A hard look at Berkshire Sheriff's Office budget numbers," Eagle, July 28.)
Missing from the letter is the most important fact: I do not set salaries at the jail.
The Executive Office of Administration and Finance sets parameters for salary increases. When the three unions are negotiating new contracts, they do so within parameters set by the state. The only exceptions to this are grant positions, certain specialty positions like the jail’s physician and dentist, and the sheriff's salary, which is set by the state Legislature.
The sheriff has no authority to make up his own economic parameters and must abide by the outcome achieved through negotiations. All collective bargaining increases are approved by the commonwealth and funded by the Legislature.
However, all sheriffs have some leeway. Recently, we increased the salary for registered nurses to be more competitive with the public sector. I also have the authority within the association contract to compensate staff based on their time, experience, training and other areas of expertise they bring to the jail. I have the ability to promote staff or move them to a higher-paying step within their current grade, just like all executives.
Barbalunga also said the Sheriff’s Office “needs an audit and new leadership.” Our last state audit showed 100 percent compliance. Whether the jail needs new leadership is up to the voters, but I would suggest once again that Barbalunga get better acquainted with state regulations if he wants to be the sheriff.
Another letter to the editor stated: "Sheriff Thomas Bowler had opened a nice office in the Clock Tower Business Center that he closed before the campaign started." ("Letter: Barbalunga brings welcome focus on transparency to Berkshire sheriff race," Eagle, July 19.)
The insinuation is that I tried to hide this. He also questioned why taxpayer funds would be used for an additional office.
The Civil Process Division moved to the Clock Tower building on July 1, 2014, to accommodate painting and other projects at its previous location on Second Street. They moved back on Oct. 1, 2020, long before this campaign began. The rent paid for this office came from funds generated by the Civil Process Division’s service of court papers, not from taxpayer funds.
Tom Bowler, Pittsfield
The writer is the sheriff of Berkshire County and is running for reelection.