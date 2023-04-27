Letter: A response to Eagle editorial on Housatonic cleanup

To the editor: In The Eagle's recent editorial about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's letter regarding the proposed PCBs dump in Lee, The Eagle editorial board wrote that technologies for remediation of PCBs-contaminated sediment don't currently exist.
Thermal desorption has been known to work since at least 1997, when TerraTherm Environmental Services did a successful demonstration of in-situ remediation of PCBs at Mare Island Shipyard in Vellejo, Calif. More recently, in the 2010s, USAID successfully remediated soil contaminated by dioxins in Danang, Vietnam. Dioxins act simlarly to PCBs in regard to thermal desorption. This was done in-pile, which is more suitable to the Housatonic River contamination.
At a public meeting in 2020, Bryan Olson, director of the Office of Site Remediation and Restoration for the New England region of the Environmental Protection Agency, confirmed that it would be possible to remediate the soil but it would simply cost General Electric more money. His rough estimate was that it would cost $400 million more.
Let's keep the facts straight. This is a matter of money, not technical ability.
Sage Radachowsky, New Marlborough