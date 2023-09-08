Letter: A response to editorial on Great Barrington transfer fee proposal

To the editor: The Berkshire Eagle’s support of the proposed real estate transfer fee in Great Barrington in concept is undoubtedly welcome. ("Our Opinion: Real estate transfer fee proposal in Great Barrington needs some sharpening," Eagle, Sept. 6.)
Although we disagree on the fee’s mechanics, there appears to be no disagreement that the region has a housing crisis and that the proposed fee can be part of the solution.
The Eagle’s position that the fee should be assessed for all property transfers is untenable for Great Barrington. Great Barrington’s current proposal seeks to assess a fee only for transfers starting above $1 million to ensure that the fee will be paid by those most able to bear it. Starting above $1 million is a better fit for our town to avoid creating undue hardships.
It is also important to note that the Great Barrington proposal may be indexed for inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, as a number of towns in the commonwealth have proposed. To serve the community, we need to consider the needs of the entire town. We are mindful that homes are nest eggs.
We also agree that, without assistance, housing is becoming unattainable for many longtime residents. As a staff member at Construct, I know that we have given out 10 tents and 12 sleeping bags since June and that we receive about six calls a week from Southern Berkshire residents who are recently homeless and living outside or in their cars.
A recent study from the Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness supports my anecdotal evidence, pointing to an 11,000-unit affordable housing gap in the three most western counties alone, projected to increase to 19,000 units by 2025. We are going from bad to worse.
The housing crisis does not start at Great Barrington’s town line. I encourage each town in the Southern Berkshires to consider its own version of a real estate transfer fee. This is a regional issue that requires a regional solution.
Realtors have noted that the majority of recent sales are expensive all-cash purchases. The town’s assessor advised that recent upper-end sales have no relation to assessed values. These are precisely the sales the Great Barrington proposal targets: purchases of second and third homes valued above $1 million that might help others in Great Barrington get into their first home. We can do this. We need to do this.
Leigh Davis, Great Barrington
The writer is vice chair of the Great Barrington Select Board. The opinions expressed are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the town of Great Barrington.