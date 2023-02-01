Letter: A response to Lenox letter-writers' claims about cell towers and my consultation

To the editor: My name has been sullied in a letter to the editor. ("Letter: Lenox should talk to different attorney on cell tower issue," Eagle, Jan. 28.)
I must answer the spurious charges. Though I am consulting to the town of Lenox, this message is my personal opinion and is sent at no cost to the town. The writer says I do not "allow for the smallest possibility of harm from radio-frequency or electromagnetic-frequency radiation despite many medical studies by extremely qualified and respected doctors and other experts saying the exact opposite." She does not grasp the difficulty the Planning Board finds itself in.
The Telecommunications Act of 1996 limits the town: 704 (7)(B)(iv) "No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions ..." ("Environmental effects" include so-called "health effects.")
The Planning Board must recommend regulations based on sound planning principles without regulating based on perceived health effects. They spent hours crafting a recommendation that the community could live with. The alternative is just to wait for carriers to unilaterally select tower sites and prevail in court.
It is a separate matter that we disagree on the soundness of the current safety standards. Contrary to populist tropes, the Federal Communications Commission standard is based on sound science. Current science-based public health recommendations continue to support the standard the FCC adopted in 1996 and reaffirmed in 2019. Public health agencies review the most recent science and periodically update their recommendations.
While I am accused of industry bias (I think the industry would say otherwise, if there is a unified bogeyman called "industry"), the repeated mention of "qualified and respected doctors and other experts" by those opposed to wireless communications exposes the "white-hat bias" of do-gooders suffering from the Dunning-Kruger effect. Moreover, the town has relied on the impartial advice of town counsel, which has no ax to grind in favor or against any point of view.
David Maxson, Medfield
The writer is a certified Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Communications Society wireless communications professional who provided consultation to the town of Lenox.