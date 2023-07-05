Letter: A response to letter about Lee school tennis courts

To the editor: I write today to clarify some items raised in the letter to the editor regarding the tennis courts at Lee Middle and High School. ("Letter: Lee's school tennis courts deserve better," Eagle, June 28.)
The school is happy to have the courts available to the public outside of the school day and when not reserved by the Lee Community Tennis Association, which runs many tennis educational activities. The courts do get a lot of usage.
For several years now, the district has been aware of the deteriorating condition of the courts. While we have taken several steps (including in May 2020 when $8,500 was spent to seal all cracks), we have been advised that further funds spent would be "good money after bad," as what the courts need is a complete reconstruction from the ground up. This endeavor is on our capital improvements list, though its high cost (estimated several years ago at $250,000 and likely much higher now) makes it difficult to predict when the project may occur.
Regarding other items mentioned in the letter: While the courts are at the bottom of a fairly steep hill from the parking lot, there is a path from the far-right corner of the lot down to the courts. This path, while a longer stroll than heading down the embankment, may be more suitable for some folks to use. Also, we have been in touch with our port-a-potty vendor to ensure that we are receiving the services that we pay for in renting that unit.
The letter-writer and any members of the public are encouraged to reach out directly to the school with any concerns regarding our facilities.
Gregg M. Brighenti, Lee
The writer is principal of Lee Middle and High School.