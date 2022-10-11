To the editor: A recent letter to the editor ("Letter: Why I'm voting no on Question 1," Eagle, Oct. 6) posed three questions about the Fair Share Amendment, Question 1 on the November ballot.
I will try to answer them.
First, how many affected taxpayers will stay in Massachusetts? In all likelihood, few if any will leave because of this very modest tax increase. Wealthy people live where they want to live, and good schools, an educated workforce and good transportation infrastructure make Massachusetts a more, not less, attractive place to live, raise a family and build a business. States like New York and California with the greatest number of wealthy residents have higher marginal tax rates and have not seen an exodus of their wealthiest residents.
Second, why create another law? Because Massachusetts unfortunately enshrined its flat income tax rate in its state constitution. That means that the constitution has to be amended in order to make the state tax burden slightly more fair. Amending an existing statute cannot accomplish this. The process is cumbersome and lengthy: The measure was first passed by state constitutional conventions in two successive sessions of the state Legislature, most recently by 80 percent of its members. Our vote on Question 1 in November is the last step in the years-long process.
Third, how would the money raised by this additional tax be allocated between public education and transportation? As with all legislation, our state legislators are tasked with enacting laws and appropriating funding. This amendment would not interfere with their responsibilities to do just that. This is not a flaw: No constitutional provision can or should prescribe exactly how and in what proportions and on what specific projects the money should be spent. That task is properly left to the Legislature. The language in the proposed constitutional amendment is the surest safeguard possible that the Legislature must use this funding for the intended purposes. But, as always, we the people must be vigilant and must continue to hold our legislators accountable.
We know the Legislature overwhelmingly supports this amendment, including the entire Berkshire delegation, and we know they support sustained investment in education and transportation. Let’s make it possible.
If you have more questions about the Fair Share Amendment, see the FAQ page on the campaign’s website: fairsharema.com/faq.
Jeanne Kempthorne, Pittsfield
The writer chairs the Fair Share Committee of the Berkshire Democratic Brigade.