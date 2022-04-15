To the editor: Two recent letters piqued my interest or raised my hackles — I am not certain which.
One dealt with making it easier to unseat an unpopular president, arguing for a vote of no confidence. ("Letter: We need a no-confidence vote mechanism in the US," Eagle, April 6.) We already are able to popularly weigh in on the office of the presidency every four years with our votes, and given the unstable nature of our current political environment, I would question the wisdom of seeking to create less stability in the executive branch. The writer cites poor polling as their basis for seeking removal of the current executive, but they conveniently ignore the fact that the former president, whom they were quite vocal in supporting, spent most of his presidency at a similar level of approval polling. One should be careful what they wish for, as it may come with unintended consequences.
The second seeks to relitigate the issue of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and attempts to rehabilitate an unsubstantiated report by the New York Post concerning his emails. ("Letter: The truth about Hunter Biden's laptop has been muddled," Eagle, April 12.) An interview on April 9 with David Folkenflik on NPR addresses the issue. He raises several issue surrounding the story, not the least of which being that the laptops in question haven’t been verified as being Hunter Biden’s in the first place, and that they came into the possession of the New York Post, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, via Rudy Giuliani. The Wall Street Journal and Fox News, also owned by Murdoch, passed on the story despite having the same material. Given that the sole source of information, which is unsubstantiated, is a lawyer for Trump, one should stop and take stock.
There is a reason why these emails aren’t sufficient to bring legal action against Biden. The chain of custody issue alone makes the laptops problematic. This is part of the reason why the list of individuals included in the letter to the editor issued a statement saying that this looked like a Russian disinformation campaign.
As Sigmund Freud said, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale