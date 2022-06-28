To the editor: Not since the Compromise of 1877 when the Republican Party was willing to trade Black people back into slavery to keep their hold on the White House with Rutherford B. Hayes as president has this country seen such a setback in our civil liberties until Friday when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Clarence Thomas (you might remember him from Anita Hill's accusations) went a step further and put the acquisition of birth control devices into question. The blood of women who can't afford to travel thousands of miles for a safe procedure will be on the hands of the six justices.
Our immediate option: This November, vote those running for reelection who supported this tragic turn of events out of office.
Michael Symons, Great Barrington