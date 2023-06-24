Letter: A sad story underscores the necessity of Elizabeth Freeman Center's mission

To the editor: I would like to add a postscript to Sten Spinella’s article “Jeffrey Cote, suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Adams last week, has been found dead near his Savoy home” in the June 16 Berkshire Eagle.
The article concerned the discovery of Jeffrey Cote’s body, dead due to an apparent suicide after he allegedly stabbed and nearly killed his former girlfriend more than a week earlier. It reported on a press conference held earlier in the day by District Attorney Timothy Shugrue and concluded with reference to the fact that the advocates in the DA’s office are currently receiving special training in domestic violence issues because it is extremely prevalent in this community.
Domestic violence deserves to be “above the fold” front-page news, and kudos to The Eagle for putting it there. Leaving violent relationships requires incredible courage as it is one of the most dangerous things survivors can do, and it is extremely important that they know they are not alone.
Elizabeth Freeman Center provides vital services in this community, and we want everyone to know about them. You may not need to use them yourself, but somebody you know probably does and you can help point them in the right direction.
We are the front line and major safety net in Berkshire County for all persons affected by domestic and sexual violence. We are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week via our hotline: 866-401-2425. We offer a wide array of services that are free and confidential and address both emergency and ongoing needs. We have offices in north, central and south county. We also work in the schools providing prevention programs for kids. For more information, go to elizabethfreemancenter.org.
Last but not least, we work for social change along with many community allies to prevent violence and end all forms of oppression in the hope that someday our services will no longer be needed.
Dr. Susan Birns, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Elizabeth Freeman Center board.