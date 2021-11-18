To the editor: A pickpocket taps you on the shoulder — you turn while an accomplice lifts your wallet.
That is what happened in the Virginia race for governor. Republicans tapped into voter concern over what is taught in schools to distract them from the positive things that were being done in their state and country by Democrats, none of which had the support of Republicans. Costly infrastructure bill, which was necessary and long overdue? Yes. Unnecessary tax cuts for the rich and corporations pushed through by Republicans? No.
Critical race theory was used in Virginia as a distraction. It is something few people understand. It has been characterized as something that will shame white students to benefit their Black classmates. Rather, it is the teaching of history, which includes racism. That isn’t a theory. That is fact. Children can handle that, even if some adults cannot. Having understanding and empathy for what Blacks and Native Americans experienced, what Armenians went through at the hand of the Turks, Jews during the Holocaust, etc., is a good thing. It creates understanding, respect and builds bonds.
We are now seeing people showing up at school board meetings wearing body armor clearly to intimidate, while some parents and board members are advocating the burning of books that deal with topics they do not like. That is out of the Nazi playbook.
School boards are elected and teachers are hired to teach and prepare students for life. There should be little room for censoring what is taught in the classroom, especially when it leads to it being dangerous to serve on a school board or to attend a school board meeting.
You may be thinking that won’t happen here. I beg to differ. If it happens anywhere, it should be condemned everywhere. It is time to encourage civility and trust in our schools and our politics. If we don’t stand up to this, I promise it will come.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington